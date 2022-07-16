Man fatally shot near Schuylkill River Trail in Fairmount Park, police say

A man is dead after police say he was shot multiple times in Fairmount Park Saturday morning.

The victim suffered several gunshot wounds on the 2400 block of Kelly Drive, which is near the Schuylkill River Trail. He was pronounced dead on the scene around 6:30 a.m.

Police say the man was believed to be in his 30s.

Witnesses told police they heard gunshots, then saw what appeared to be two teenage males jump in a car and flee the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.

MORE HEADLINES:

No weapons have been recovered, and no arrests made.