Jalen Carter fined over $57,000 for spitting on Dak Prescott

The Brief The NFL has fined Jalen Carter more than $57,000 for spitting on quarterback Dak Prescott in the NFL's season opener last week. Carter was ejected before playing a single snap on Thursday. Carter was suspended for one game, according to NFL.com's Tom Pelissero, but the suspension was considered served because the ejection was so early in the game.



The NFL has fined Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter $57,222 for spitting on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at the beginning of last Thursday's NFL season opener, according to multiple reports.

What we know:

Carter was ejected just seconds into the first game of the season on Thursday, before he played even a single snap.

After the opening kickoff, Carter approached Prescott just outside the Cowboys' huddle, before spitting on him. The nearby ref quickly threw the flag and Carter was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct.

What they're saying:

Carter apologized for his actions after the game on Thursday.

"It was a mistake that happened on my side. It won’t happen again," Carter told reporters after the game. "I feel bad for just my teammates and fans out there. I’m doing it for them. I’m doing it for my family, also. But the fans, they showed the most love."

Dig deeper:

According to NFL.com's Tom Pelissero, the NFL suspended Carter for one game because of the incident, but because Carter was ejected so early in Thursday's game, the suspension is considered served. Carter will not appeal the suspension, Pelissero said.

What's next:

The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl LIX rematch on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. in Kansas City.