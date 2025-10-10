Jalen Hurts surprises fans at World of Flight Nike Brand Store opening in Center City

The Brief The World of Flight at 1617 Walnut Street in Center City is Nike’s first Jordan brand store in the United States. A block party ended with a day of events for the grand opening of the store. Fans were treated to celebrity performances outside the store.



A star-studded block party shut down parts of Walnut Street for the grand opening of Nike’s first Jordan brand store Friday.

Fans waiting in line to see Jalen Hurts take the stage. Hurts is a brand representative.

DJ Jazzy Jeff was there and Philly’s own Freeway performed.

What they're saying:

Eagles QB, Superbowl 59 MVP and champion Jalen Hurts made his way through the crowd sending Walnut Street into a frenzy.

A sea of cellphones was held high in the air by fans trying to get a shot of Hurts arriving for the block party. DJ Jazzy Jeff provided the music for the night. Once on stage, Hurts greeted the crowd and participated in a Q&A.

"What's your favorite Jordan? Favorite Jordan has to be the eleven. Gotta be the Jordan 11s," Hurts responded. He also talked about Michael Jordan's influence and how he prepares for games.

"It's a daily mindset that you have to have. You look at MJ and the precedent he set for competitive sports and the type of athlete he was," said Hurts.

"I see it as you gotta have a mental focus but you have to have a desire too," he said about his own training and game preparation.

The block party included free food and snacks. Others waited outside the barricaded area to get inside the store.

"We were waiting for over an hour, so we were thrilled," said Anjali Shah who was there with Kishan Unjia. They were looking at merch.

"I just like a lot of Jordan things so nothing specifically. But the first store of its kind in America is pretty cool that it is in Philly. So we wanted to come out and give some support," he said.

The store carries Jordan retro sneakers and other themed merch, plus the "Love, Hurts" brand of tee-shirts and sweatshirts.

"It's a momentous occasion that finally we have something back on Walnut Street to bring us together," said Desonia Mapp. She was there with her daughter.

"All the free food and all the free drinks. DJ Jazzy Jeff. It was epic to see him hitting stage. So that's always a plus. And then for Jalen to come out, why not? It was the dimples," said Naimah Mapp about Hurts’s dimpled smile.

Philly's own Freeway also performed.

People say the Jordan brand store is a perfect fit for Philly.

"I think it's the best thing in the world. I love Jordan. I grew up playing basketball and he was my inspiration. He and Reggie Miller and Allen Iverson," said Cory Cirilli from the northeast.