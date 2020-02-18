James Sullivan School closed remainder of week following asbestos discovery

article

James J. Sullivan Elementary School will remain closed Wednesday, Feb. 19 through Friday, Feb. 21 following the discovery of asbestos, School District of Philadelphia officials announced Tuesday.

Students and staff will temporarily relocate to the 926 W.Sedgley Ave. building on Thursday, Feb. 20 and Friday, Feb. 21. Breakfast and lunch meals for Sullivan students will be available for pickup on Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Harding Middle School, 2000 Wakeling St.Starting Thursday, transportation will be provided from Sullivan to and from the Sedgley location during the relocation. All students will line up at Sullivan at 8:45 a.m. and all buses will depart for Sedgley by 9 a.m.

While extensive asbestos repair, abatement and testing has been successfully completed at Sullivan, the second floor stairwell and Rooms 110 and 214 need additional work.

District officials urge parents to check the school progress, here.

