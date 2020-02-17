3 Philadelphia schools expected to reopen this week after asbestos treatment

article

Two Philadelphia schools are expected to reopen Tuesday after being closed for four months due to asbestos.

Benjamin Franklin High School and the Science Leadership Academy will open to students following asbestos treatment.

On Wednesday, James J. Sullivan Elementary School is expected to reopen.

Ten Philadelphia public schools have closed due to asbestos concerns this academic year.

RELATED STORIES:

Officials: Clara Barton, James Sullivan elementary schools closed due to asbestos

Advertisement

Union calls for $100M for asbestos and lead abatement in Philly schools

Wolf floats plan to attack lead, asbestos in Pa. schools

Philadelphia’s teachers union sues school district over asbestos

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT) is suing the district over its handling of asbestos contamination in schools.

Earlier this month, Gov. Tom Wolf proposed a $1 billion plan that would target the remediation and cleanup of lead and asbestos in schools, day cares, homes and public water systems.

PFT President Jerry Jordan says it is time for Wolf to use "rainy day" funds to aid in immediate remediation efforts across the district.

"With a balance of more than $340 Million, the rainy day fund must be utilized for the emergency conditions we are encountering in our schools on a daily basis," Jordan said in a press release.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP