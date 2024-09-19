Jason Kelce sounds off on Sixers proposed Chinatown arena: 'I really hate it'

Jason Kelce did not mince words when asked how he feels about the Sixers' proposed Chinatown arena during an appearance on Philadelphia sports radio.

Kelce, who retired from football earlier this season, joined the 94 WIP Morning Show and sounded off on the city's desire to build a Center City arena.

"I would prefer it stays in South Philly," Kelce said. "In 10 years we're probably really happy there's this beautiful complex, but right now I really hate it."

Mayor Cherelle Parker on Wednesday endorsed the proposed arena and championed it's potential to revitalize Philadelphia's economy in the heart of the city.

"It is the best financial deal ever entered into by a Philadelphia mayor for a local sports arena, and I wholeheartedly believe it's the right deal for the people of Philadelphia," Parker said in a video release. "It means an economic opportunity plan – quite frankly – the likes of which have never been seen in our city."

The Mayor's decision means she will forward legislation to Philadelphia's City Council where, she said, the plans must be approved. The Sixers, meanwhile, said in a statement Wednesday night that they "look forward to advancing to the next steps with City Council."

"They're forcing the city to do what [Sixers ownership] wants and it sucks," Kelce told the morning show.

The Eagles legend took to X to clarify his stance on the possible arena, saying "I would absolutely support the Sixers building their own arena in South Philadelphia. The renting thing isn't fair to them, I just hate the strong arming of the city to force an inevitable move into an arena that the local residents, and vast majority of Philadelphians don't prefer be in Center City."

The Sixers, and now the city, have face still opposition from residents in and around Philadelphia's bustling Chinatown community. Debbie Wei, a Chinatown resident and member of the Save Chinatown Coalition, shared harsh criticism of Mayor Parker's decision and vowed their fight to oust the arena plans is "far from over."

"Mayor Parker still hasn’t met with Chinatown after all this time, yet feels she can have a stance on whether our community should live or die," Wei said. "This was never about one person, and this fight is far from over. We are going to fight this, and we are going to the mat. It’s on."

Kelce echoed his belief that in "5-10 years" the city would embrace a "beautiful new stadium in the heart of the city," but lamented the accused threat that the Sixers would move the team if the Center City arena fell through.

"It just [expletive] me off now, with the way it’s happening, and I’m gonna be [expletive] for the foreseeable future at how this is being forced currently," Kelce said. "The threat of moving the team is [expletive], I hate it."

Kelce, who grew up just outside of Cleveland with his brother Travis, shared his "disdane for owners making these decisions and threats with zero care for what the fans or residents who support the team want."