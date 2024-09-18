City of Philadelphia, 76ers reach agreement on arena in Center City, Mayor Parker says

The City of Philadelphia and Philadelphia 76ers have reached an agreement to keep the franchise in Philadelphia and build an arena in Center City, Mayor Parker announced in a video released on Wednesday afternoon.

Parker made the announcement after a Wednesday afternoon meeting with members of the Chinatown community. She said the legislative package will be sent to Philadelphia City Council where "it must be approved."

"My administration has reached an agreement with the Sixers for an arena in Center City," Parker said during a video announcement. "It is the best financial deal ever entered into by a Philadelphia mayor for a local sports arena, and I wholeheartedly believe it's the right deal for the people of Philadelphia."

Parker said the agreement promises $1.3B in private investments for Philadelphia, and "hundreds of millions" in new tax revenue for the city and it's school district. She estimates that the arena project, if approved, will also create 100s of new jobs in Philadelphia.

"It means an economic opportunity plan – quite frankly – the likes of which have never been seen in our city," Parker said. "And it represents the start of an unprecedented revival of Market Street, Philadelphia's very first commercial quarter, which we know can reign supreme again."

A spokesperson for the Sixers sent a statement that reads: "We are grateful to Mayor Parker and her team for their time and diligence in evaluating our proposal and look forward to advancing to the next steps with City Council."

The Save Chinatown Coalition also released a statement Wednesday afternoon following Mayor Parker's video announcement.

"Mayor Parker still hasn’t met with Chinatown after all this time, yet feels she can have a stance on whether our community should live or die," said Debbie Wei, longtime Chinatown community member and member of the Save Chinatown Coalition. "This was never about one person, and this fight is far from over. We are going to fight this, and we are going to the mat. It’s on."

The Save Chinatown Coalition announced Wednesday morning that they would be holding an emergency press conference outside City Hall at 2 p.m.

"To the people of Chinatown, please here me," Parker said. "I see you, I listened to you, I want your rich and vibrant community and proud history to not just survive, but to thrive. I believe we have the best Chinatown in the nation, and I am committed to working together with you to support it."

Back in 2022, the Sixers announced the plan to develop a new privately-funded arena in Center City.

Months later, in December 2022, members of Philadelphia's Chinatown community blocked the bill that could have fast tracked the plan for the new arena. Nearly 40 Chinatown leaders and supporters testified against the project.

While the Sixers continued to try and make strides toward finalizing the plan, the Chinatown community continued to voice their concerns in several protests and meetings.

Just last month, business and community leaders from Chinatown gathered on the second floor of City Hall for a meeting with Mayor Cherelle Parker to discuss the proposed new Sixers arena.

That meeting came just as the City of Philadelphia announced the release of the four separate reports from third-party consultants hired to conduct analyses of the arena.

The four reports include the following:

A community impact assessment An economic impact analysis Design consulting and A traffic, transportation and parking analysis.

Mark Squilla, the Philadelphia City Council member likely to play a major role in the approval or rejection of the Sixers' proposed new arena in the Market East neighborhood, said the plan is viable after impact studies on the area are released.

Camden officials entered the conversation as they have tried to lure the 76ers to build a new home in the New Jersey city.

Leaders in New Jersey, backed by Gov. Phil Murphy, proposed a multi-billion dollar project to bring the Sixers' arena to Camden, according to a new report.

Officials and the New Jersey Economic Development Authority released new renderings of a potential vision for a new Sixers home, complete with high-rise developments and restaurants.

The Save Chinatown Coalition held a mass rally at City Hall two weeks ago and said the pressure is on.

"The people are here and the legislators are for the best of the people," stated Co-Managing Director of Philly Thrive, Shawmar Pitts. "So, the pressure is on, you know, our Councilperson in this district, Mr. Mark Squilla. The pressure is definitely on him, right, because he don’t want to be the one to say, ‘I let the Sixers leave.’ But, guess what? Right is right and wrong is wrong."

The rally was followed by a march past the proposed arena site at Market East.

Just last Wednesday, Mayor Parker met with Chinatown community members to hear from residents and business owners on the proposed Sixers arena in a town hall meeting.

"I will communicate and listen to any stakeholders that is impacted by that decision-making," said the mayor.

People were allowed up to two minutes to speak.

"New Jersey is talking about bringing our Sixers to New Jersey. No way. I am a die-hard Sixers fan and why should we give New Jersey all that revenue and jobs," said Barbara Cherry who spoke during the meeting. She works in the Fashion District.

Margaret Chin also spoke but against the arena. She is with the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation.

"We vote no on the 76ers Place. Our community have spoken," said Chin as some applauded.

Mayor Parker spoke of the difference in opinions on the arena and requested that everyone be respectful.

"The wrong way to attempt to influence me is to think that you're going to bully me. I do not care where you are. I feel passion, I respect passion," she said to those gathered.

Before the meeting, the Save Chinatown Coalition held a press conference outside.

A retired doctor spoke about increased traffic and emergency response times.

"This would cause a lot of congestion, grid lock and slow down ambulances even more and put patients’ lives in danger," he said.

Across the street, union members held a rally of their own in support of the arena.

"We pride ourselves at Local 98 on our training and our apprenticeship program, but without jobs to attach that to it's really it's no point," said Local 98 Political Director.