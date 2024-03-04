Jason Kelce to announce retirement decision at Monday press conference: 'I have come to a decision'

article

Eagles' center Jason Kelce is expected to announce his future plans during a Monday press conference.

"No keg videos this year, I have come to a decision and will address it at a press conference this afternoon," Kelce said in a post on X.

Drafted by Philadelphia in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft, Kelce went on to play the second most games in Eagles history.

Through four different head coaching regimes and over a dozen seasons, Kelce became known as the Eagles' most influential leader.

Perhaps his most iconic Eagles' moment was his Mummers-clad speech on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art during the Super Bowl parade.

Kelce, 36, has teased his retirement ever since the Eagles' Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that brought a once promising season to a deflating end.

Media reports said Kelce told some Eagles teammates after the loss that he planned to retire, but until recently he denied having made up his mind.

"I didn't announce what I was doing on purpose despite what's been leaked to the media," Kelce said on a January episode of the New Heights podcast.

"I just don't think you're in a position after a game like that to really make that decision, I really don't, there's just too much emotion in the moment, there's too much going down in the moment to really fully grasp that decision." Kelce said.

Kelce added that when he came to a decision it would be "definitive" and "pay respect to a lot of people."