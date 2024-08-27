Kelce brothers reportedly ink $100M+ deal with Amazon for New Heights podcast

article

The Kelce brothers have reportedly inked a $100M multi-year deal with Amazon for their "New Heights" podcast.

The deal, first reported by ESPN, is said to be for 3-years and will be produced through Amazon's Wondery podcast network.

Jason and Travis first started the New Heights podcast during the 2022 NFL season, and have since grown a loyal following they call the "92 percenters."

New Heights was named Podcast of the Year at the iHeartPodcast Awards in 2024.

Jason Kelce retired from football after 13 seasons in Philadelphia, and Travis Kelce will enter his 12th NFL season with the Chiefs.