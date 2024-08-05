JD Vance coming to South Philly as Kamala Harris visits Temple with VP pick

Donald Trump's running mate is making his way to Philadelphia on the same day Kamala Harris is set to announce her own running mate just miles away.

J.D. Vance will visit the 2300 Arena, an indoor ring arena in South Philadelphia, at noon on Tuesday.

It will be his first stop in Pennsylvania since Trump named him the Republican vice presidential nominee last month.

His visit comes just hours before Harris kicks off her Battleground State Tour in Philadelphia, and finally announces her pick for the Democratic vice presidential nominee.

Harris will take the stage at Temple’s Liacouras Center for an evening rally on Tuesday. However, a specific time has yet to be released.

Questions regarding who she will choose as her running mate remain unanswered the day before the event.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro canceled his fundraising events this past weekend, sparking further speculation that he could be tapped.

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are all still being considered for the role, according to reports.