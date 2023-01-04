Jim’s South Street releases rebuilding plans, aims for late summer 2023 re-opening

More than five months after a devastating fire, more information has come to light about plans for iconic cheesesteak shop, Jim’s Steaks, to reopen on South Street later in 2023.

President Ken Silver says they put the initial renderings on social media to keep the public updated. The plans include a private dining room and two-floor back building, with upstairs restrooms.

They are getting almost everything new, from plumbing and electrical, to refrigeration and windows.

"Things that kept me up at night won’t keep me up at night anymore," Silver said.

While the late July fire didn’t technically touch the front of the building, smoke and water damage did, so most of the kitchen area will have to be gutted.

However, previous customers will still recognize the building when it’s all done. Silver says they, fortunately, do not need to replace the signs out front and plan to bring back the iconic door, teardrop window and curved art deco, which his father would appreciate.

"If he saw the design, I think he’d be happy," Silver commented. "We’re going to keep Jim’s, Jim’s."

Crews were seen working at the building Wednesday to officially begin demolition. Silver originally hoped to be open by Memorial Day, but he says it took longer for them to have access to the building then expected. Now, he’s aiming for Labor Day.

On a typical January day, he says they would shell out roughly 500 cheesesteaks, which means, roughly, 500 people visiting South Street. "2022 was a tough year for South Street. 2023 is going to be so much better."

Even months later, people are still unaware of the fire and try to stop by for a cheesesteak, or visit just to check on the progress.

John Waltrich, a South Street resident, says Jim’s is the only cheesesteak place he’s visited in 65 years and he doesn’t plan to change that.

"First of all, when I heard about this disaster, it was like losing a relative," he said. "I mean, where do I go for my cheesesteak? Don’t tell me somewhere else. This is my only spot."