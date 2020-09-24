Joel Embiid, longtime girlfriend Anne de Paula welcome baby boy

article

Joel Embiid and his longtime girlfriend Anne de Paula have welcomed a baby boy.

Embiid took to social media Thursday night to share the news. The Sixers star thanked his girlfriend for giving him the greatest gift of all. He even joked around that he would like 11 more kids.

"Arthur Elijah De Paula Embiid 👶We are so blessed and fortunate to welcome our little boy in this family. First of 11 or more? Trying to convince her but I’m not winning so far. I’m just trying to build a soccer team but for real I’m so excited for the future and my life has a new meaning. Kudos to @annedepaula_ for being so strong and giving me the Greatest Gift our life can offer #GodisGood," he wrote.

The baby is named after Embiid's brother Arthur who died at the age of 13 in a car accident.

Congrats to the couple on their bundle of joy!

