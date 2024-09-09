Johnny Gaudreau's widow, Meredith, reveals pregnancy with third child at memorial

The widow of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau is expecting the couple’s third child, she announced during a eulogy at a memorial service for the brothers on Monday.

Family, friends, and members of the hockey community gathered on Monday St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Media, Pennsylvania to remember both Johnny and his brother Matthew, who were killed by a suspected drunk driver late last month.

Johnny's widow, Meredith, and Matthew's widow, Madeline, both delivered emotional eulogies.

Madeline, who is also pregnant with her and Matthew’s first child, spoke first and shared the story of how they met and how he was a family man.

"Anyone that knows Matty knows that he was born to be a dad," Madeline said. "The moment we found out about our son Tripp, it consumed his every day. He was downloading apps, ordering books, finding the best diaper brand, making sure I had the best vitamins and asking for tips from John."

"I will never forget the tears he had in his eyes when we first heard Tripp’s heartbeat. He never missed an appointment," she added.

Meredith spoke next, also sharing the beginnings of her and Johnny’s relationship and how much he loved being a father. She later revealed that she and Johnny were expecting their third child together.

"John and I had the best six months as a family of four. These will forever be the best six months of my life," Meredith said on the altar Monday afternoon. "There is specifically one week that I will cherish forever. It will be my favorite week of my life out of those six months. We are actually a family of 5."

"I’m in my ninth week of pregnancy with our third baby," she continued. "A total surprise, but again, John was beaming and so excited."

Johnny and Matthew were riding bikes on a road in Oldmans Township around 8 p.m. on Aug. 29 when a suspected drunk driver in an SUV in the same direction attempted to pass two other vehicles and struck them from behind, according to New Jersey State Police.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, who faces two counts of death by auto, along with reckless driving, possession of an open container and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle, has been jailed pending a Sept. 13 hearing.

A GoFundMe for Matthew’s widow, Madeline, to support her and their baby due in December, has surpassed $645,000, with donations from nearly 9,000 people pouring in, many from NHL players and their families.

The brothers have been celebrated on various social media platforms since their deaths. Katie Gaudreau, the little sister who was supposed to get married the day after the brothers were killed, posted pictures of her family in happier times on social media.