Gaudreau brothers honored in private viewing ahead joint funeral

Family, friends, and members of the hockey community have begun the process of saying their final goodbyes to Johnny and Matty Gaudreau.

A private viewing for the brothers was held Sunday, with their funeral scheduled for Monday.

The community support for the two and their families has been overwhelming.

Police blocked off a busy West Chester Pike so that family and friends could make their way into the Broomall funeral home for a private viewing of former NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, former minor league hockey player Matthew Gaudreau.

NHL players arrived by bus to pay their respects to the deceased brothers.

Nearly 26 miles away, community members visited the memorial near Pennsville Auburn Road and Stumpy Lane in Salem County, where police say on August 29th, just after 8 p.m., Matthew and Johnny were hit and killed by suspected drunk driver, 43-year-old Sean Higgins, while they were riding bikes.

"I’m a big hockey fan and this story is really touching to me. It’s such a tragedy. He was such a great player, the best player who grew up and started playing hockey in this area," Daniel Beggs from Wilmington, Delaware, expressed his grief.

Another tribute stands at the Hollydell Ice Arena in Sewell, where both Johnny and Matthew made magic on the ice.

"From what I read about them, he’s a great family man. The day before his sister's wedding and his brother Matthew, I’ve been reading a lot about them, and it just hits me deep," said one of the mourners.

From locals paying respect to celebrities, even during the Pearl Jam concert at Wells Fargo, there was a moment of remembrance for Johnny and Matthew.

The funeral for the Gaudreau brothers will be Monday at noon at Saint Mary Magdalen Church in Media.