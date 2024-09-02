Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau's sister Katie breaks silence in heartfelt tribute

Katie Gaudreau, the sister of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Gaudreau is speaking out for the first time since her brothers’ tragic deaths in Salem County last week.

As the community continues to mourn the loss of the Gaudreau brothers, their sister Katie, who was set to get married the day after their passing, shared a tribute to Instagram Monday.

She included a carousel of family pictures and captioned the post:

"To know these two was to love these two. There are absolutely no words I have to express the bond my family shared. The entire world knows there would never have been a John without Matty or Matty without John. The absolute best big brothers a little girl could have asked for. This will never be a goodbye post because I will never stop saying your names and honoring you both. I’ll take the best care of mom, dad, Kristen, Mer, Madeline, and your babies."

A memorial for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau continues to grow at the Hollydell Ice Arena in Washington Township including a sea of hockey sticks, flowers, purple Gatorade and skittles.

Staff say the Gaudreau parents stopped by for several hours on Sunday.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help Matthew's widow, Madeline, in advance of the birth of the couple's first child, who they named Tripp.









