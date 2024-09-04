Expand / Collapse search

Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith pens sweet tribute on 3rd wedding anniversary

Published  September 4, 2024 8:08pm EDT
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Meredith Gaudreau, the wife of late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, is continuing to keep their love alive as she pens a sweet tribute on what would have been their third wedding anniversary. 

Meredith posted a carousel of pictures to Instagram with the following caption:

"I never post this much but John deserves it. 3 years ago today I became yours forever. One of the best days of my life, including the night we got engaged and the days we brought our babies into the world. The day I met you I remember saying to myself, omg I’m going to marry him. And every day after that kept getting better and better. I love you forever John and I am so proud to be your wife."

NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau both died in a horrific crash in Salem County last week. 

On Labor Day, Katie Gaudreau, the sister of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau spoke out for the first time since her brothers’ tragic deaths.

Katie, who was set to get married the day after their passing, shared a tribute to Instagram Monday.

The two brothers’ uncle, Jim Gaudreau, also posted a lengthy message to Facebook showing gratitude for the amount of support the family has received ahead of his nephew’s "final farewell." 

A memorial for the Gaudreau brothers continues to grow at the Hollydell Ice Arena in Washington Township.

A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday night outside Nationwide Arena. 