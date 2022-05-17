Pennsylvania AG, governor candidate Josh Shapiro tests positive for COVID-19

Josh Shapiro, the Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania governor, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet by the attorney general.

Shapiro made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday morning.

"Last night, after taking a precautionary test before heading to Johnstown and Pittsburgh, I tested positive for COVID-19," he tweeted.

He says he is experiencing mild symptoms, and will be back on the campaign trail next week after isolating at home.

Shapiro is the unopposed Democratic nominee in Tuesday's primary election for Pennsylvania governor.

"After these few days at home, I’m going to go win this race for Pennsylvania," he said.