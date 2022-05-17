Election Day in Pennsylvania: What you need to know before heading to the polls

Pennsylvania will hold its primary election on Tuesday with several hotly contested races on the ballot. Democrats and Republicans alike will head to the ballot box to decide who will represent their parties in several races including governor and U.S. Senate.

For Republicans, the race looked for much of the campaign like a two-man contest between the Trump-endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz, best known as the host of daytime TV's "The Dr. Oz Show, and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick. But several prominent conservative groups have gotten involved in the race’s final days, backing lesser-known conservative activist Kathy Barnette as an alternative.

Meanwhile, Democrats in President Joe Biden’s home seat will also be tasked with choosing a nominee to fill the critical U.S. Senate seat that will soon be vacated by Republican Pat Toomey. They’ll be picking from a four-person field that features Lt. Gov. John Fetterman three-term Rep. Conor Lamb and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta.

Current Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is nearing the end of his term, leaving the door open for the Democrats to propose a new gubernatorial candidate. Josh Shapiro, the state's Attorney General, emerged as their lone contender and will run unopposed.

Republicans have a crowded field of challengers for Shapiro and some are wringing their hands over the prospect that a far-right candidate, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, could emerge as the winner in the crowded field. They fear Mastriano, who has promoted Trump's lies of widespread election fraud in the 2020 election, is unelectable in November and likely to squander an opportunity to replace Wolf.

For weeks, party officials behind the scenes have urged candidates in what was originally a 10-deep field to step aside and coalesce around one candidate to help defeat Mastriano. Jake Corman, Pennsylvania’s ranking state senator, simultaneously announced his endorsement of Lou Barletta and the end of his own campaign last week.

Two other Republicans who remain in the race, Bill McSwain and Dave White, derided the Corman-Barletta alliance as one career politician endorsing another career politician.

Other primary elections that will appear on the ballot include Pennsylvania State Senate, Pennsylvania House of Representatives, and municipal elections. Philadelphia residents will vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on four local ballot measures.

When do the polls open?

Pennsylvanians can cast their vote in the 2022 primary election at their registered polling location from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

People who are in line when polls close are required to be allowed to cast their ballot.

Where is my polling location?

Pennsylvania's state website has a helpful search tool for anyone to help anyone find their local polling location. The state recommends that people voting in-person should wear a mask and bring their own blue or black ink pen to limit the risk of COVID-19.

More information about what to expect at your local polling place can be found here.

What should I bring with me?

Pennsylvania does not require registered voters to show identification in most cases, but anyone voting in-person for the first time will need to produce identification. The state recognizes several forms of ID, including driver's licenses, U.S. Passports and student identification cards.

To reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, the state’s website suggests that voters wear a face mask while inside their polling place. It’s also suggested that voters bring a black or blue pen to fill out their ballot and to avoid sharing writing implements.

Can I still vote by mail?

Pennsylvania allowed early in-person voting at county election offices and other locations, but the deadline expired on May 10. Likewise, the deadline for a voter to receive his or her mail-in ballot passed on the 10th.

The deadline to return mail-in ballot is on Election Day. Mail-in ballots must be delivered by the voter to a designated county board of elections drop-box location or hand-delivered at a county election office.

Mail-in ballots must be dropped off by the voter it belongs to, according to the state’s website.

Can I still register to vote in the primary election?

The deadline to register to vote in the primary election passed on May 2. Pennsylvania requires voter registrations returned by mail to be received at least 15 days before an election.

Even if you are ineligible to vote in the primary election, it’s encouraged to get yourself ready for the next election cycle. More information on eligibility and how to register can be found on the state’s website.