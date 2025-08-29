Judge grants temporary restraining order to halt further SEPTA service cuts

The Brief A Philadelphia judge has granted a temporary restraining order to stop additional cuts to SEPTA's service. Any previous service cuts will continue. However, cuts and fair hikes planned for next week have been halted. The order is in effect until the end results of a hearing scheduled for Thursday, September 4.



On Friday, a judge granted a temporary restraining order stopping further SEPTA service cuts.

The order will remain in effect until next Thursday, providing a reprieve for those affected by the service reductions.

What we know:

The decision came after a day-long hearing, where the judge heard arguments from three plaintiffs, all SEPTA users, who sought to stop the cuts.

They argued that the $300 million stabilization fund held by SEPTA should be used to reverse the cuts, which they claim have been devastating.

The judge's order halts further cuts, including those scheduled for its Regional Rail next week.

SEPTA will also freeze its fair cuts intended for September 1, a spokesperson for the transit authority told FOX 29 in an update Friday evening.

What they're saying:

"The judge wants us to keep service at the levels that we are running today. We are going to take a look at how we can best comply with that order," said Scott Sauer, SEPTA General Manager. He noted that it would take 10 days to turn the situation around.

"How does it affect the children who are now running late or missing classes because SEPTA is not coming due to their scheduled time or because bus routes where eliminated or because their parents can't afford to put them in an Uber. So I just need SEPTA to look at the big picture and it is not about money it is about the everyday working people who are affected by this," said one woman.

What's next:

Attorneys for the plaintiffs will return to court next Thursday, September 4 where both sides will present further evidence.