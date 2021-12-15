Jury awards $500K to inmate who accused Delaware guard of groping him

article

A federal court jury has awarded $500,000 in punitive damages to an inmate who accused a Delaware prison guard of sexually assaulting him during a pat down in 2014.

The jury found Tuesday that Sergeant William Kuschel violated the Eighth Amendment rights of inmate DeShawn Drumgo during the incident, but that Drumgo had failed to prove he had been injured.

Jurors awarded Drumgo $1 in nominal damages but slapped Kuschel with half a million dollars in punitive damages.

Drumgo was sentenced to 23 years in prison in 2007 after being convicted of second-degree murder in the 2006 stabbing death of another man at a Wilmington apartment complex.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter