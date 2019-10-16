Expand / Collapse search

Jury deliberations to resume Thursday in Michael White trial

By
Published 
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Jury deliberations to resume Thursday in Michael White trial

FOX 29's Bruce Gordon has the latest on the Michael White trial. White is accused of stabbing Sean Schellenger near Rittenhouse Square in July of 2018.

PHILADELPHIA - The fate of Michael White is in the hands of the jury. White is accused of stabbing Sean Schellenger, a real estate developer, in Rittenhouse Square in July of 2018. 

In closing arguments, Michael White’s legal team called the fatal stabbing an act of self-defense. They claimed evidence showed Sean Schellenger drunk and drug-impaired had threatened to “beat the black off” White at the scene of a traffic dispute, then tackled White after White pulled a knife, retreated and told him to back away.

“When people are attacked, they do what they need to do to make sure they are not harmed," defense attorney  Keir Bradford-Gray said.

Prosecutors told jurors this was a deliberate killing that White injected himself into a minor traffic dispute that night and escalated the conflict by pulling a knife and threatening Schellenger.

Assistant District Attorney Sherrell Dandy said it was Schellenger who acted in self-defense, trying to disarm the knife-wielding White, who stabbed him in the back as the pair tumbled to the street.

“You cannot bring a knife to a fistfight. He needs to be held accountable," Dandy said.

The jury is expected back Thursday morning.

RELATED COVERAGE: Judge drops murder charge against Michael White in Rittenhouse stabbing | Man charged in stabbing death of real estate developer | Vigil held for slain real estate developer Sean Schellenger | Prosecutor moves to drop murder charge in traffic slaying | Opening statements begin Thursday in Michael White trial 'I cannot forget that night': Michael White takes the stand in Rittenhouse Square stabbing trial