Jury deliberations to resume Thursday in Michael White trial

The fate of Michael White is in the hands of the jury. White is accused of stabbing Sean Schellenger, a real estate developer, in Rittenhouse Square in July of 2018.

In closing arguments, Michael White’s legal team called the fatal stabbing an act of self-defense. They claimed evidence showed Sean Schellenger drunk and drug-impaired had threatened to “beat the black off” White at the scene of a traffic dispute, then tackled White after White pulled a knife, retreated and told him to back away.

“When people are attacked, they do what they need to do to make sure they are not harmed," defense attorney Keir Bradford-Gray said.

Prosecutors told jurors this was a deliberate killing that White injected himself into a minor traffic dispute that night and escalated the conflict by pulling a knife and threatening Schellenger.

Assistant District Attorney Sherrell Dandy said it was Schellenger who acted in self-defense, trying to disarm the knife-wielding White, who stabbed him in the back as the pair tumbled to the street.

“You cannot bring a knife to a fistfight. He needs to be held accountable," Dandy said.

The jury is expected back Thursday morning.

