Justice Department sues Philadelphia over mask ban for federal officers

The Brief The Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Philadelphia over a new law targeting federal law enforcement. The law would ban masks, require identification, and prohibit unmarked vehicles for federal officers in the city. The Justice Department says the law is unconstitutional and threatens officer safety.



The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit Thursday against the City of Philadelphia, Mayor Cherelle Parker, District Attorney Lawrence Krasner, and City Solicitor Renee Garcia, challenging a new city law that would ban federal law enforcement officers from wearing masks, require them to display individual identifiers, and prohibit the use of unmarked vehicles, according to a press release.

Justice Department challenges Philadelphia’s new law on federal officers

What we know:

The lawsuit targets Philadelphia Bill No. 260060, which would make it a crime for federal officers to conceal their identities, wear masks, or use unmarked vehicles while operating in the city. The Justice Department says this law is an illegal attempt to regulate the federal government and puts officers at risk.

The Justice Department argues that the law could expose federal officers to harassment, doxing, and violence, and would also make it harder to enforce federal law and carry out sensitive operations. The complaint says the law threatens officer safety and could chill the enforcement of federal law.

The press release states that the bill is scheduled to take effect next month unless the court intervenes.

Local officials question the bill’s legality

The bill has drawn criticism from both city and federal officials. The City Solicitor reportedly warned that the bill "would send an inaccurate signal to the public that the [City] can legally and practically enforce the Bill." The Mayor and City Solicitor have openly questioned whether Philadelphia has the authority to regulate federal officers.

The Justice Department says the law violates the Constitution’s separation of powers and could undermine public safety by limiting the ability of federal officers to do their jobs.

Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward said, "Today we regrettably had to sue the birthplace of this great Nation. But we will not sit by while Philadelphia flagrantly violates our Constitution, seeking to criminally punish our Nation’s law enforcement heroes merely for doing their job."

The lawsuit is part of a broader effort

Big picture view:

Acting Attorney General Blanche has directed the Justice Department’s Civil Division to identify and challenge state and local laws that interfere with federal law enforcement. The press release notes that similar lawsuits have been filed in Virginia, Connecticut, New Jersey, and California.

The Justice Department says Philadelphia’s law is part of a trend of local policies that "thwart federal law enforcement across the country."

Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate said, "Philadelphia may not regulate Federal operations and its unconstitutional attempt to do so must be stopped."

The Justice Department is seeking to block the law before it takes effect.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how Philadelphia officials will respond to the lawsuit or whether the court will block the law before it takes effect next month. The outcome of the legal challenge and its impact on federal operations in the city remain uncertain.