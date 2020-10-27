‘Justice should be served’: Family of Walter Wallace Jr. calls for justice and peace in wake of fatal shooting

The family of Walter Wallace Jr. is calling for justice and peace in the wake of Monday's deadly police-involved shooting.



"Justice got to be done to help my son and help my family,” Walter Wallace Sr. said Tuesday night.



He begged for answers in the fatal police shooting that claimed the life of his 27-year-old son.

Wallace Sr. says his family called 911 for an ambulance Monday but got a police response. Moments later, Wallace Jr. was shot and killed in front of his mother and many neighbors.

“I was telling the police to stop, don’t shoot my son. They paid me no mind and they just shot him,” his mother Cathy Wallace said.

Speaking with reporters outside their home, the Wallace family says police had been to the home on the 6100 block of Locust Street three times that day.

When his family called 911 for an ambulance, police officers responded. They say he’s been treated for mental conditions for years.



“I find it extremely emotionally taxing to think about how you can call for assistance and wind with the people who you called end up killing you. I can’t even conceive the concept,” attorney Shaka Johnson said.

Wallace, a father of nine children, was also an aspiring rapper.

As parts the city sees a second night of unrest his family is calling for peace.

“I ain’t got time to loot, burn up and destroy where I live. It's uncalled for, it really, really is and the people doing. It ain't helping my family.They are showing disrespect," Wallace Sr. said.



Three of Wallace's young sons appeared in front TV cameras begging their dad not be forgotten.

“We would always hang out. He would always play around and he always told me how to be a man,” Zamir Wallace said.

