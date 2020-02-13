Justin Bieber gifts $100,000 to Stockton University student for work as mental health advocate

A Stockton University student was given an incredible gift from pop star Justin Bieber for her work as a mental health advocate.

Julie Coker, a senior at Stockton, received $100,000 from Beiber live on MTV last Friday. The money was given to Coker for her work with Active Minds, a nonprofit organization supporting mental health awareness for teens and young adults.

According to the school, Bieber was interested in helping someone involved with mental health. Coker, who is from Monmouth County, is the president of Stockton's chapter and serves on the Active Minds Students Advisory Committee.

Coker's inspiration for wanting to help others comes from a personal place. According to the school, the Union Beach native has battled depression and anxiety and confided in her high school counselors after her family lost their home during Hurricane Sandy.

Coker will graduate in the spring with a degree in Social Work and use some of the money obtain a graduates degree in her field of study.

“You don’t go into social work for the money but for the deep desire to help people," Coker told Stockton.

“This life-changing gift will help me start my career on the strongest financial footing possible and will enable me to help even more people. I’m so grateful to Justin Bieber for helping me forward on that path.”

Aside from her tireless work as a mental health advocate, Coker is also a huge Bieber fan and will receive tickets to an upcoming show.

