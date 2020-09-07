Juvenile charged with attempted murder in double stabbing at Point Pleasant Beach

article

Authorities in Ocean County have announced charges against a juvenile suspect who was arrested in connection with a double stabbing that occurred on Point Pleasant Beach Monday.

Police say they responded to a call for a fight on the beach Monday and found two men with stab wounds.

Both were taken to a nearby hospitals and listed in serious, but stable condition.

The department announced late Monday that two people were taken into custody following the incident, before charges against a single juvenile were announced Tuesday.

The suspect has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and related charges.

“Our collaborative investigation revealed that this juvenile was responsible for both stabbings. We did have two individuals in custody last night, but only one of them is responsible for both stabbings. Both victims are in serious but stable condition this morning,” Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer stated.

The juvenile is being detained in the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center.

