Juvenile driving car slams head-on into police cruiser in Philadelphia, authorities say

Authorities say a police officer and two juveniles were hurt in a near head-on collision Friday in Philadelphia.

According to police, an officer in a police vehicle was attempting to stop a black Ford being driven by a juvenile on the 3800 block of Aspen Street.

During the pursuit, investigators say the Ford rammed into the front passenger's side of an oncoming police cruiser.

The driver and another juvenile were brought to the hospital for observation, police said.

The officer was also hospitalized in stable condition, according to police.

An update from the Philadelphia Police Department mentioned that officers made an arrest, but they did not share information on the suspect.