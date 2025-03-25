Juvenile female shot in the hand during drug deal with man in Abington: police
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A 20-year-old man is in custody after police say a drug deal escalated into a shooting that left a juvenile injured.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 2800 block of Susequehanna Road to find a juvenile female shot in the hand around 11 p.m. on March 12.
She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
An investigation revealed that the shooting stemmed from a drug deal with the suspected shooter, identified as 20-year-old Adam Soumahoro.
He was arrested on Monday after police surrounded his home and told him to exit the property over the phone.
A 9mm firearm was recovered during a search of the home.
What's next:
Soumahoro is awaiting arraignment after being charged with robbery, aggravated assault, weapons offenses and related charges.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Abington Township Police Department.