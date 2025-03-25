Expand / Collapse search

Juvenile female shot in the hand during drug deal with man in Abington: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  March 25, 2025 9:46am EDT
Pennsylvania
The Brief

    • A shot was fired during a drug deal in Abington earlier this month.
    • The shooting left a juvenile with a gunshot wound to the hand.
    • The suspected shooter was taken into custody several days later.

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A 20-year-old man is in custody after police say a drug deal escalated into a shooting that left a juvenile injured.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 2800 block of Susequehanna Road to find a juvenile female shot in the hand around 11 p.m. on March 12.

She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

An investigation revealed that the shooting stemmed from a drug deal with the suspected shooter, identified as 20-year-old Adam Soumahoro.

He was arrested on Monday after police surrounded his home and told him to exit the property over the phone.

A 9mm firearm was recovered during a search of the home.

What's next:

Soumahoro is awaiting arraignment after being charged with robbery, aggravated assault, weapons offenses and related charges.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Abington Township Police Department.

