Juvenile female shot in the hand during drug deal with man in Abington: police

The Brief A shot was fired during a drug deal in Abington earlier this month. The shooting left a juvenile with a gunshot wound to the hand. The suspected shooter was taken into custody several days later.



A 20-year-old man is in custody after police say a drug deal escalated into a shooting that left a juvenile injured.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 2800 block of Susequehanna Road to find a juvenile female shot in the hand around 11 p.m. on March 12.

She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

An investigation revealed that the shooting stemmed from a drug deal with the suspected shooter, identified as 20-year-old Adam Soumahoro.

He was arrested on Monday after police surrounded his home and told him to exit the property over the phone.

A 9mm firearm was recovered during a search of the home.

What's next:

Soumahoro is awaiting arraignment after being charged with robbery, aggravated assault, weapons offenses and related charges.