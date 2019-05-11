Juvenile in stolen vehicle found unharmed Kingsessing

A 6-year-old was in the back seat of a vehicle stolen in Kingsessing Saturday afternoon, but was found unharmed a few blocks away.

According to officials, a 2017 navy blue Chevrolet Impala was taken Saturday about 2:20 p.m. at South 56th Street and Warrington Avenue with a 6-year-old in the back seat.

The child was found unharmed at South 58th Street and Warrington Avenue a short time later.

A 38-yer-old man, police say, took the car was also found at South 58th Street and Warrington Avenue.

Officials provided few details of the circumstances under which the car was stolen with the child inside.