Juvenile passenger killed by deer thrown through windshield after it was hit by car: State Police

The Brief A juvenile passenger was killed when State Police say a deer struck a vehicle and was sent flying through the windshield of another car. The deadly crash happened Tuesday morning on Downingtown Pike in West Bradford Township. State Police have not identified one of the vehicles involved in the crash.



A juvenile passenger was killed when police say a deer crashed through the windshield of a car after it was struck by another vehicle driving on the opposite side of the road Tuesday morning in Chester County.

What we know:

Investigators say the crash happened when a vehicle driving east on Downingtown Pike struck a deer that ran into the road.

The impact caused the deer to strike another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction. The deer crashed through the front windshield of the car, killing a juvenile front seat passenger.

What we don't know:

The first vehicle the deer hit has not been identified by police.

Investigators believe the vehicle is a black Toyota Sienna with heavy front-end damage.

Authorities have not released the name or age of the passenger who died.