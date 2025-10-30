Teenage boy shot in midday shooting in Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators say a teenage boy was wounded in a midday shooting in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood on Thursday.
What we know:
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the area of 5th and Olney streets just before noon for reports of a shooting.
Police found a teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound and rushed him to Albert Einstein Medical Center.
FOX 29's Greg Payne reports that police are searching for two suspects.
What we don't know:
The condition of the boy has not been released by police.
No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting.