Teenage boy shot in midday shooting in Philadelphia: police

Investigators say a teenage boy was wounded in a midday shooting in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood on Thursday.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the area of 5th and Olney streets just before noon for reports of a shooting.

Police found a teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound and rushed him to Albert Einstein Medical Center.

FOX 29's Greg Payne reports that police are searching for two suspects.

What we don't know:

The condition of the boy has not been released by police.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting.