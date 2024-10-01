Juveniles will now need a parental chaperone at this Pennsylvania mall

A new parental supervision policy is being enforced for underage visitors at a mall in Montgomery County.

Willow Grow Park Mall in Abington Township has announced that shoppers under the age of 18 must be supervised by a parent or legal guardian over the age of 21.

"This proactive measure is designed to address concerns raised by both shoppers and local authorities about unsupervised minors gathering in large groups, which can sometimes disrupt the shopping experience," the mall said.

The policy goes into effect on October 1, and will be enforced during the mall's peak hours:

5 p.m. to closing Monday through Saturday

3 p.m. to close on Sunday

"Proof of age" will be required if the age of the child, parent or guardian can't be easily determined, and those without proper ID will be asked to leave the property.