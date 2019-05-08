K-9 Klink saluted by fellow officers during 'final walk'

Law enforcement officers with the Richwood Police Department in Ohio gave one of their beloved K-9's a final salute before he was put to rest this week.

K-9 Klink retired from the police department after several years of work. He reportedly had back problems and eventually lost the use of his hind legs.

The 10-year-old K-9, draped in a "thin blue line" American flag, was carried into the Woodside Vet Clinic in Marysville by his human partner, Officer Eric Nicholson.

Dozens of saluting officers and K-9's lined the parking lot of the clinic, honoring Klink for all his hard work.

"Klink was a good boy and will be missed," the department wrote on Facebook.