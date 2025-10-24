Kada Scott: Keon King's lawyer speaks out after facing backlash

The Brief Keon King is accused of killing Kada Scott and faces multiple charges. The community gathered to honor Scott with balloons at a memorial. King's lawyer, Shaka Johnson, addressed public criticism in a radio interview.



The community held a celebration event in honor of Kada Scott at the former Ada Lewis Middle School in East Germantown on Friday, which was also the day Keon King’s lawyer spoke publicly for the first time in a radio interview.

What we know:

Shaka Johnson spoke to WDAS 105.3 FM Host Frankie Darcell and said he is facing a high level of criticism from the community for taking on King as a client.

King faces a long list of criminal charges for the death of Scott including murder, kidnapping, conspiracy, abuse of corpse and tampering with evidence.

"Online petitions to have me removed from the case because they don’t want me representing this gentleman," said Johnson in the radio interview. "I listen for God’s voice when I am deciding whether to take a case." "Is that what you did here?" asked Darcell. "Most definitely," replied Johnson.

There have been multiple vigils and gatherings honoring Scott this week at the vacant middle school. Jamar Flanagan stopped by the growing memorial site to lift up a prayer.

"It just shows the impact she had on people’s lives when she was living, and she was going through her journeys, and it’s so sad to see her journey was cut short the way that it has been and by another young person," said Flanagan who lives in East Germantown. "Hopefully, he’s man enough to accept his own actions, and stand up, and not have to put the family through any more additional pain."

King’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 10 on the murder charge.

"This is not about money. I’ve been getting coins a long time. This is not about money. Okay, I’m just going to be very frank about it. This is not about cult chasing or needing to somehow be in the public eye with a high-profile case," said Johnson during the interview on WDAS.