Kada Scott missing: Philadelphia DA to provide update on Keon King’s case

The Brief The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office is set to provide an update on their case against Keon King. King has been charged with kidnapping and related offenses in connection with Kada Scott's disappearance. The DA's office is also refiling charges in a separate kidnapping case against King from earlier this year.



Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is scheduled to address the case against Keon King, the man charged in connection with the disappearance of 23-year-old Kada Scott.

Scott has been missing since Oct. 4, when she disappeared shortly after she arrived at work for an overnight shift at a senior living facility.

What we know:

Krasner and his office say they will be discussing updates in reference to King’s case after he was charged with kidnapping Scott.

Krasner and his office are also expected to discuss other related cases after refiling charges against King in a separate kidnapping case from earlier this year. King was accused of abducting and assaulting a woman in that case, which was later dismissed after the victim twice failed to appear in court.

King, 21, was charged with kidnapping for ransom, false imprisonment, stalking, and other charges in Kada Scott’s disappearance earlier this week.

A judge set King’s bail at $2.5 million.

Kada Scott's disappearance

The backstory:

Scott was last seen at her workplace, the Terrace at Chestnut Hill Senior Living, on Oct. 4. Since then, police have conducted extensive searches at Awbury Arboretum.

On Oct. 15, police announced Keon King had been charged with kidnapping Scott and had turned himself in to police. Later that day, investigators turned their attention to a former middle school near the arboretum.

Police later discovered Scott's cell phone case and a card with her name on it near the school, according to a law enforcement source. The school is about two and a half miles from where Scott worked.

When announcing King’s arrest, police also revealed that they were searching for a vehicle in connection with the case. That car was found hours later outside a condominium complex in East Falls and towed to be processed by investigators.

Keon King’s previous cases

Dig deeper:

King has a protection from abuse order (PFA) against him from a third woman, which is active until 2027.

Philadelphia police sources say a video shared on social media was part of the evidence in a previous kidnapping case that was initially dismissed but refiled after King's latest arrest.

Law enforcement sources have indicated that King was also a suspect in a prior rape case involving another woman.

What you can do:

Kada's family has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to raise "awareness, support search efforts, and ensure that no lead goes unheard."

The GoFundMe has raised over $6k as of this writing. You can donate here.