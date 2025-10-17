Suspect in Kada Scott disappearance seen peering into woman's window in viral TikTok: sources

The Brief A viral TikTok allegedly shows Kada Scott kidnapping suspect Keon King prowling in a woman's backyard and peering into her window. Sources say the video was used as evidence in a previous kidnapping and assault case that was later dismissed by the District Attorney's Office. The search for Kada Scott has unfolded since her disappearance on Oct. 4, when police say she was last seen shortly after arriving to work at a senior living facility.



Keon King, a suspect in the disappearance of 23-year-old Kada Scott, is allegedly seen prowling in a woman's backyard and peering into her window in a TikTok that police sources say was used as evidence in a dismissed kidnapping and assault case earlier this year.

King, 21, was charged on Wednesday with Kidnapping for Ransom, False Imprisonment, Stalking, and other charges. Scott's disappearance is among a number of criminal allegations involving women against King.

What we know:

A video posted to TikTok allegedly shows King prowling in a woman's backyard and peering into her window as she records him.

"Call the cops," the woman is heard shouting to another person inside the home. "Keon out here."

Sources say the TikTok was used as evidence in a kidnapping case earlier this year in which King was accused of abducting and assaulting a woman.

That case was dismissed, however, by the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office after the victim twice failed to appear in court.

Prosecutors have moved to re-file those charges after King's most recent arrest in the disappearance of Kada Scott.

The backstory:

Kada Scott disappeared on Oct. 4 shortly after she arrived to work an overnight shift at The Terrace at Chestnut Hill senior living facility.

Scott's last cell phone ping lead investigators to the 55-acre Awbury Arboretum in East Mount Airy, but nothing was found.

Nearly two weeks after the search for Kada started, authorities charged 21-year-old Keon King with kidnapping Kada Scott.

Investigators soon found King's 1999 Toyota Camry abandoned in an East Falls parking lot and searched the former Ada Lewis Middle School campus.

Sources say Kada's glasses, iPad case, cellphone case, and bank card were found at the former school.

Investigators remain hopeful that Kada is still alive.

What you can do:

Kada's family has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to raise "awareness, support search efforts, and ensure that no lead goes unheard."