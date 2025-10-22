Kada Scott: Court documents reveal text messages with Keon King before her disappearance

The Brief Keon King faces homicide charges for the murder of Kada Scott. Court documents reveal text messages between King and Scott before her disappearance. Police are investigating possible accomplices in the case.



New details have emerged in the case against Keon King, who is charged with the murder of Kada Scott.

Text messages

Court documents reveal text messages between Scott and King from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4, the day she disappeared.

On Oct. 4 at 10:07 p.m., the affidavit of probable cause says Scott allegedly texted King, "kidnap me again," to which King replied, "better be up too," followed by plans to meet later that night.

Documents reveal their last text exchange occurred at 10:09 p.m. and said, "cm when u here."

According to the affidavit, on Oct. 5,Kada Scott's mother reported her missing to police.

One of Kada's coworkers from the Terrace at Chestnut Hill said she had last seen Kada outside the job at around 10 p.m.

The coworker said Scott appeared to be upset and was overheard saying, "I can't believe you're calling me about this {expletive}."

Court documents say that's when Scott walked toward a dark-colored SUV that was parked outside and left immediately after.

Video evidence

The affidavit of probable cause outlines charges against King, including homicide, abuse of a corpse, and conspiracy.

Detectives believe Scott was killed shortly after getting into a car with King, and her body was left in the vehicle for a day.

Details from the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office (DAO) say the car, a black Hyundai Accent, linked to King, was parked near the site where Scott's body was found and later set on fire elsewhere.

Surveillance footage from Oct. 5 shows two people removing a heavy object, consistent with a human body, from the car to a shallow grave behind the vacant school.

Surveillance footage also indicates a third person might have been involved, as a gold Toyota Camry was seen leaving the scene.

Keon King's charges

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Medical Examiner ruled that the cause of death for Kada Scott is homicide.

Following the cause of death ruling, the Philadelphia DAO approved a new series of charges against King.

In all, King has been charged with murder, kidnapping, false imprisonment, stalking, arson, causing catastrophe, conspiracy, unauthorized use of an automobile, tampering with evidence, recklessly endangering another person and receiving stolen property in relation to Scott's disappearance.

What's next:

Police are actively investigating but have not announced additional arrests.

What we don't know:

Police have not confirmed the identities of potential accomplices or announced further arrests.

A motive for the kidnapping and murder is unknown at this time.