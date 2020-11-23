'Keep the Cheer Here': Social media campaign encourages people to buy local

The "Keep the Cheer Here" initiative hopes to get more people to shop in Delaware County this holiday season.

The social media campaign supports small businesses and locally-owned restaurants struggling to survive amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's how it works: shop at any small business or eat your favorite local restaurant, then post a picture of yourself on social media, and be sure to tag @DELCOCHAMBER AND @KEEPTHECHEERHEREDELCO.

You could win a gift card to businesses across the county.

"Twenty five to $50 dollars depending on on the shop — if it's a retail if it's a restaurant, but all folks have to do is show they're shopping somewhere locally and they can be entered to win," Trish McFarland, Delaware Chamber of Commerce, said.

Business owners and residents love the idea.

"I think it's great. We've always had good places to do that. There are a couple great everything shops," resident Jim Bostelle said.

