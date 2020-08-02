Kent County woman killed in hit-and-run collision in Smyrna

article

Authorities have identified a Kent County woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning on a highway in Smyrna, Delaware.

Police say 30-year-old Ashley Clark was fatally struck by at least one vehicle on the southbound side of Dupont Boulevard near Brenford Road just before 1:30 a.m.

Investigators believe Clark may have been lying in the left lane of the roadway when she was struck. Police say she was pronounced dead on the scene.

The stretch of Dupont Road where the fatal collision occurred was reportedly closed for nearly seven hours.

