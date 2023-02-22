Expand / Collapse search

Kevin Hart gives back to hometown Philly donating 5,000 Fabletics scrubs to Temple

By FOX 29
Published 
Updated 1:38PM
Heartwarming News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 16: Comedian Kevin Hart rings the bell prior to Game Two of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoff between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat at Wells Fargo Center on April 16, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia native Kevin Hart has proved once again that he will never forget where he came from!

The comedian took his city's "Brotherly Love" slogan to the bank by donating 5,000 sets of new Fabletics scrubs to Temple Health.

The gift comes as Fabletics announced the launch of its first-ever scrub collection, which includes antimicrobial tops, bottoms, underscrubs and jackets.

Hart is making the donation alongside Fabletics, who is also gifting 25,000 scrub set to U.S. medical professionals - their largest production donation to date.

"Creating Fabletics Scrubs was years in the making," said Adam Goldenberg, Co-founder and CEO of Fabletics. "This collection is inspired by the medical community and it symbolizes our gratitude for the important work that these individuals do every day."


 