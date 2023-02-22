Kevin Hart gives back to hometown Philly donating 5,000 Fabletics scrubs to Temple
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia native Kevin Hart has proved once again that he will never forget where he came from!
The comedian took his city's "Brotherly Love" slogan to the bank by donating 5,000 sets of new Fabletics scrubs to Temple Health.
The gift comes as Fabletics announced the launch of its first-ever scrub collection, which includes antimicrobial tops, bottoms, underscrubs and jackets.
Hart is making the donation alongside Fabletics, who is also gifting 25,000 scrub set to U.S. medical professionals - their largest production donation to date.
"Creating Fabletics Scrubs was years in the making," said Adam Goldenberg, Co-founder and CEO of Fabletics. "This collection is inspired by the medical community and it symbolizes our gratitude for the important work that these individuals do every day."