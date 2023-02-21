Weather surveyors investigating possible tornado in Mercer County

Weather surveyors are investigating whether a rare winter tornado touched down in New Jersey and left behind a trail of destruction that left some people displaced.

The National Weather Service on Tuesday afternoon issued a brief Tornado Warning for parts of Mercer County that included towns surround the capitol city of Trenton.

Strong winds downed trees and power lines and tore siding from homes. SkyFOX flew over a condo complex in Lawrence Township where a chunk of the building was ripped away.

"I am not sure what is happening here in New Jersey, but too many tornadoes warning for me," Dawn Muziani, a resident said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Dozens of residents at the Lawrence Square Condo Complex, located less than 10 miles north of Trenton, were displaced Tuesday night

The weather service will send surveyors to areas in Lawrenceville, West Windsor and Princeton Junction to investigate a possible tornado strike.

The West Windsor Police Department reported no injuries from the damaging storm.