Kevin McGonigle signs with Detroit Tigers after standout career at Bonner

Bonner-Prendie Catholic High School graduate Kevin McGonigle has signed with Major League Baseball’s Detroit Tigers.

McGonigle, a middle-infielder in high school, was picked 37th overall following an outstanding senior season. His .530 batting average, six home runs and 22 RBIs led McGonigle to be honored as Pennsylvania’s Gatorade Player of the Year.

Following the draft, McGonigle was left with a decision to head to the Auburn University to continue his baseball career at the college level, or sign with Detroit.

Tigers scouting director Mark Conner said in a statement on the team's website that their staff was most impressed with McGonigle’s abilities as a hitter.

"He is one of the best pure high school hitters in the class. I mean, his bat-to-ball skills are up there with probably anybody in the class based on the evaluations of our staff," says Conner.

Conner added that the Tigers were looking forward to watching McGonigle perform in the future.

"He’s shown that he can play it at a very high level in the high school game. We’ll give him every opportunity to do that as he gets into the professional ranks."