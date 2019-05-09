Kid opens box of Legos, finds $40,000 in meth

A gift for a child in Georgia contained an unexpected, illegal surprise.

According to the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office, three woman from Georgia purchased a box of Legos from a consignment shop while visiting South Carolina.

The women gave the box to a child as a surprise gift. When the child opened it, deputies say it contained three pounds of methamphetamine.

Investigator Jim Riggs estimated the drugs to be worth about $40,000.

The package was turned over to the sheriff's office. They determined that the contraband were likely mailed to the wrong address.

The three women nor the consignment shop are not facing charges because they were unaware of what the package contained.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.