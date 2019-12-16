Kids coming home from school find 2 women shot dead in East Mount Airy

article

Police are investigating after two kids came home from school to find two women fatally shot inside an East Mount Airy home.

Officers responded to the 8400 block of Cedarbrook Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The women were found unresponsive with head wounds. Both women were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

