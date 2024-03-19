Kimbrady Carriker: Suspect in deadly 2023 Philadelphia mass shooting to appear in court Tuesday

article

Kimbrady Carriker, a shooter accused of going on a murderous rampage through a Philadelphia neighborhood last summer, appeared in court on Tuesday.

Prosecutors in Philadelphia said Carriker's preliminary hearing for the mass shooting is scheduled to happen Tuesday morning at a Center City courthouse.

Carriker was 40-years-old when investigators say he shot and killed five people and wounded several others, including a 2-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy.

The July shooting began near the intersection of 56th and Chester streets, and continued onto Frazier Street where police managed to corner Carriker in an alley.

Investigators said Carriker was wearing a bulletproof vest and armed with an AR-15 style rifle when he surrendered.

Another handgun, along with ammunition that matched shell casings found at the scene, were recovered during a search of the suspect's home.

The DA's office also said a handwritten will dated June 23 was also found at Carriker's home. No further details about what was stated in the will have been released.

Carriker's mental state had previously been also called into question after witnesses told police Carriker exhibited "abnormal behavior" prior to the deadly shooting.

Police have since identified the five victims who lost their lives as Daujan Brown, 15, Lashyd Merritt, 20, Dymir Stanton, 29, Joseph Wamah Jr., 31, and Ralph Moralis, 59. Investigators believe Wamah Jr. may have been the first victim, and was found dead inside a home hours after the shooting stopped.