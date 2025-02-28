Kingda Ka imploded: Former tallest, fastest roller coaster in the world brought down

Kingda Ka, a Six Flags landmark that was once touted as the tallest and fastest roller coaster in the world, was imploded on Friday.

The 456-foot-tall attraction was brought down to make room for a new roller coaster, according to the park.

What we know:

Once touted as the world's fastest and tallest roller coaster, the towering 456-foot-tall attraction was reduced to rubble on Friday morning.

The implosion was scheduled to happen between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., but a series of explosions took down the ride just before 7 a.m.

SkyFOX was over the amusement park when Kingda Ka was brought down, leaving behind a pile of broken track pieces and massive steel beams.

Six Flags announced last year that Kingda Ka, built in 2005, will be permanently closed and destroyed to make way for a new roller coaster.

What we don't know:

Six Flags has not shared details about the roller coaster that will be erected in Kingda Ka's place.