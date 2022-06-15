Kobe & Gianna Bryant Dream Court opens at Tustin Playground in Philadelphia

A new basketball court paying homage to Philadelphia-native, the late Kobe Bryant, and his daughter Gianna Bryant was unveiled at the Tustin Recreational Playground at 501 W Columbia Avenue in the city's Overbrook neighborhood.

Vanessa Bryant and her daughters traveled to Philadelphia on Tuesday to unveil the new court with city leaders and charity partners.

She says Philadelphia is where her late husband's love for basketball began and Tustin Playground is a place he frequented when he was younger.

"I chose this location so that young people in this community may have a safe space to play with equal opportunity, which was important to Kobe and Gianna," Vanessa Bryant wrote on Instagram.

Bryant partnered with Nancy Lieberman Charities' Dream Courts initiative, which strives to make basketball more accessible for children while providing them with a safe environment to play in.

The first Kobe & Gianna Bryant Dream Court opened at Pearson Park in Anaheim, California in May.

Kobe & Gianna Bryant were among the nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California in January 2020.

Since their passing, Vanessa Bryant has kept their memories alive through various charity projects including the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, the MAMBACITA X DANNJO collection and the new Dream Courts initiative.