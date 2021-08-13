Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County
4
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 7:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Cape May County, Cumberland County, Salem County, Coastal Ocean County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
Heat Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 7:00 PM EDT, Schuylkill County

Krasner to bring charges against former detectives in wrongful murder conviction case

Published 
Larry Krasner
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office is expected to announce charges against three former city detectives for their part in a decades-old murder conviction that was only recently overturned. 

District Attorney Larry Krasner and Conviction Integrity Unit Supervisor Patricia Cummings will hold a 1 p.m. press conference where they are expected to outline the findings of a grand jury investigation into the 1993 murder conviction of Anthony Wright. 

Wright was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the rape and murder of Louise Talley, a 77-year-old North Philadelphia resident. According to the Innocence Project, he served 25-years of his prison sentence, which started when he was 20, before the conviction was overturned through DNA evidence in 2016.

Wright was later awarded a settlement of nearly $10M from the city. 

You can watch the press conference in the live player above or on FOX 29's Facebook page.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter