Krasner to bring charges against former detectives in wrongful murder conviction case

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office is expected to announce charges against three former city detectives for their part in a decades-old murder conviction that was only recently overturned.

District Attorney Larry Krasner and Conviction Integrity Unit Supervisor Patricia Cummings will hold a 1 p.m. press conference where they are expected to outline the findings of a grand jury investigation into the 1993 murder conviction of Anthony Wright.

Wright was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the rape and murder of Louise Talley, a 77-year-old North Philadelphia resident. According to the Innocence Project, he served 25-years of his prison sentence, which started when he was 20, before the conviction was overturned through DNA evidence in 2016.

Wright was later awarded a settlement of nearly $10M from the city.

