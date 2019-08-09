Krispy Kreme is now delivering doughnuts straight to homes in 15 states

If you ever groan at the distance between you and your nearest doughnut shop, have no fear: Krispy Kreme is now delivering straight to homes in 15 states.

The iconic doughnut branch has announced that they are rolling out a new online ordering and delivery service to several states.

So far, the only Krispy Kreme menu items available for delivery are doughnut dozens, coffee brew boxes and bottled beverages. For pick-up, you can order individual doughnuts, doughnut dozens, coffee brew boxes and our full drinks menu.

“Delivery service is currently only available in select stores as it depends on where individual delivery providers can cover,” wrote Krispy Kreme on their FAQ for the new online ordering system. “We expect to increase the number of Krispy Kreme shops that offer delivery over time.”

The doughnut chain also mentioned that Krispy Kreme Rewards members will soon be able to earn rewards with each online order.

To see the nearest participating Krispy Kreme store, check their website.