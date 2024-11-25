Kylie Kelce is starting her own podcast: 'Not Gonna Lie'

From pregnancy to podcasts, Kylie Kelce is keeping everyone on their toes!

The Philadelphia favorite and wife of Eagles legend Jason Kelce announced Monday that she is starting her own podcast called, "Not Gonna Lie."

Kylie has been a featured guest on her husband's podcast "New Heights" several times, but now she's got the mic!

Related article

"Get it straight from the source," read the caption of an Instagram reel featuring various fan comments requesting more Kylie.

The first episode is set to drop December 5 on YouTube and various podcast platforms.

It comes just days after the Kelces made another major life announcement - they are expecting their fourth daughter!