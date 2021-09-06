La Salle University switches to remote learning amid COVID-19 case surge

article

A spike in COVID-19 cases on campus has prompted La Salle University to switch to remote learning.

The university made the announcement late Sunday night and expressed that the switch to remote learning was out of an abundance of caution.

As a result, all instruction from Sept. 7 to Sept. 10 will be held virtually.

"I know you will agree that this is not an ideal start to our semester, and this is a very difficult decision to make. However, we believe this is the appropriate course of action. Your health and safety was the most important factor we considered," university officials wrote.

La Salle University then reminded its students and faculty about the importance of masking up and urged vaccination as well as COVID-19 testing.

